New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item remark" at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.

This comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the 'derogatory remarks' made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.

Also Read | Thief Boards Train to Flee After Stealing Expensive Jewellery, Bengaluru Police Take Flight and Reach Howrah Railway Station to 'Welcome' Him.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

Also Read | Item Remark Row: Kamal Nath Writes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Says 'Didn't Say Anything Disgraceful, BJP Is Misinterpreting'.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Kamal Nath's feudal mentality and said that Imarti Devi was a poor farmer's daughter, who had risen up on her own.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint with Election Commission against the former chief minister for his comments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)