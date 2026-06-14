India News | ECI Should Include Names of All Genuine Voters of Telangana During SIR: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the Election Commission to include the names of all genuine voters of Telangana during the SIR process.

The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Telangana will begin from June 15.

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Owaisi, who interacted with the media on Saturday, said the SIR should be conducted in a way that the poor do not face any difficulty.

"We believe that the greatest power possessed by the citizens of India is the right to vote, and especially the poor... If you deprive the poor of the right to vote, then what more will be left with them? It will raise questions about democracy. That is why our entire effort is that the names of every citizen of this country, no matter which community they belong to, should be included in the voter list," he said.

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"We are requesting that if you give the pre-printed form of 2026 in Telangana, and you expect the voter to write the data of 2002, it will be very difficult. BLOs have done the mapping... In my Constituency, there are 18 lakh voters, and the BLOs will surely go to each one of them. However, you will not be able to cover it in a month as it is monsoon in Hyderabad... Therefore, we are requesting the ECI to include the names of all the genuine voters of Telangana. We request the ECI to make the SIR process inclusive, and not exclusive," he added.

Owaisi blamed US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the disruption in energy supplies due to West Asia crisis.

"Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are responsible for the economic turmoil which the world is facing right now. Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are responsible for this huge oil crisis and gas crisis which has developed. These are the two people who are trying to disturb the whole economic equilibrium of the world. It is high time that they should stop their destructive machinery," he said.

"Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu should immediately stop this war. They have started this war. They are responsible for causing all this economic hardship to millions and millions of people throughout the world, and also in India," he added.

US President Donald Trump has said that a deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)