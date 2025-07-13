Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday said that people in Bihar are fighting over the voting rights issue, and the Election Commission of India should listen to the concerns of the people.

"The Supreme Court gave the suggestion that a committee of three people must be formed, which should have the PM, the leader of the opposition, and a judge of the Supreme Court. But the government reversed the decision and made a law under which the Election Commission was formed," he said while speaking to ANI in Patna.

He further added, "That is why the Election Commission thinks that they do not have to listen to the court and only listen to the government."

Bhattacharya expressed strong support for the protests in Bihar, which have gained momentum in recent days over allegations of irregularities and disenfranchisement in the electoral process.

"The protest, which is started in Bihar by the people for their voting rights, is the right thing, and the Election Commission should take this seriously," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar expressed strong concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking on the recent Supreme Court decision allowing the Election Commission to conduct a special investigation, Kumar questioned the necessity of the SIR, given that the electoral roll was updated in January 2025.

Rajesh Kumar said that the move has exposed flaws in the electoral process and raised serious concerns about the credibility of the 2025 election results. He implied that the 2025 elections, which the central government won, might also be flawed if the current electoral roll revision is necessary. (ANI)

