New Delhi, December 3: The Election Commission of India has suspended Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar for violating the Model Code of Conduct, sources said on Sunday. The Election Commission ordered the suspension of Telangana DGP after the top cop met Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence earlier this morning.

The Director General of Police Telangana along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Revanth Reddy. "The Director General of Police Telangana opted to meet a contesting candidate out of a total of 2290 candidates and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray, with a flower bouquet at the residence of the candidate when the counting process still underway, along with two or more senior police officers is a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour," official sources said. Telangana Election 2023 Results: ECI Orders Suspension of State DGP Anjani Kumar for Model Code Violation After Photo-Op With Revanth Reddy, Say Sources.

Sources at the apex poll body said that the Director General of Police is the head of the force of the State Police and is expected to lead the entire police services of the State by setting an example through his personal impartial conduct.

"Any misconduct on the part of DGP Telangana not only sets a wrong precedent but sends incorrect signals to the field formations who are still in the process of conducting elections. Needless to add if subordinate police officers in the field formations start following the footsteps of their seniors to meet candidates abandoning their counting and security-related duties, the consequences can be disastrous of unimaginable proportions," EC sources added. Assembly Election Results 2023: Humbly Accept Mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan; Battle of Ideology Will Continue, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, EC has also sought an explanation from other two officials, State Police Nodal Officer Sanjay Kumar Jain and Nodal Officer (Expenditure) Mahesh M. Bhagwat about the circumstances under which they have met with Revanth Reddy. "The next senior most eligible Police Officer of the State will be immediately given charge of Director General of Police Telangana," EC said.

