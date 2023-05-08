New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarun Kharge to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the official Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi.

This comes after the BJP earlier in the day, filed a complaint to the ECI demanding immediate action against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her remarks that her party will now allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "sovereignty" at a recent poll rally.

The Commission received a complaint dated May 8, 2023, submitted by the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, namely, Bhupender Yadav, Dr Jitendra Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak to the Commission regarding a tweet which appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6, 2023, at 09:46 PM.

"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crores Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity," read the tweet.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1654882853744787456?s=20

In the complaint made by BJP, it is alleged, inter-alia as quoted, "Karnataka, is a very important member state in the union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences."

Furthermore, according to the complaint made by BJP, the above tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration.

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, the BJP also asked the commission to direct the filing of an FIR against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi has breached the Model Code of Conduct, according to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who submitted the complaint.

"It is shocking and unacceptable. I appeal to the EC to take strict action against her for making such a statement," the minister said.

A day after Sonia's comments went viral, Prime Minister Modi accused the Gandhi family of advocating "secession" of Karnataka from India and said, "The disease of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang will reach this high in Congress, I had never thought."

He further accused the Congress party of "insulting" the Kannada freedom fighters who participated in India's freedom struggle."

"Congress has a history of dividing brothers, making states fight among themselves, and leaving no stone unturned in inciting communal violence. Whenever Congress party comes to power, the confidence of terrorists and criminals gets emboldened. They are assured of being protected by the Congress party. We have seen how Congress has repeatedly come in support of terrorists," he said. (ANI)

