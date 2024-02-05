New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The economic development achieved by the nation will be meaningless if it is not accompanied by a sense of national pride, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Monday backing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the economic milestones achieved by the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader also laid importance on taking pride in national heritage along with economic development.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Eye in Brutal Assault in Jamui After Row Erupts Over Child Picking Up Cauliflower From Agricultural Field.

"All this economic development is meaningless unless that development is not accompanied by a sense of national pride, because even after being developed, what image will you present to the world? So, I want to say that the speech of the President was important from another point of view, as this was not just the address of a government that came five years ago and is going to come again; it was also the address of God, who has come after 500 years, and the address of this period of supernatural experience of Lord Ram's arrival," said Trivedi said in Rajya Sabha.

The BJP MP further highlighted how Lord Ram and his journey through his life is an inspiration and a life lesson for the nation and society.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man ‘Mistakenly’ Participates in Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding Procession in Ahmedabad, Gets Thrashed by Her Relatives; Case Registered.

"If Lord Ram was born just because Ravana had to be killed, then he could have done that as the king of Ayodhya by taking Ayodhya's army to kill Ravana but that would not have led to the foundation of 'Dharma', hence first Lord Ram had to become a forest-dweller after that respect was given to Nishadraj (Adivasi King of Kevati by the banks of river Ganga), after which he honoured Mata Shabari, subsequently the coronation of Sugriva took place, then 'Vanar', 'Reech', 'Bears' and others standing in far corners of the society, everyone was organized and only after that he defeated the world's biggest power. The coronation of Lord Ram took place after giving respect and place to every section of society," said Trivedi.

He further compared this journey of establishing social equality for everyone to how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the development of all sections and classes of the nation.

"It can be seen at present that 4 crore poor people got houses, 11 crore people got toilets, 54 crore people got Jan Dhan accounts, and 50 crore people got cover in Ayushman Bharat," he said.

The BJP MP further emphasised the Ram Temple as a symbol of equality, saying that the foundation stone of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi was laid down by Kameshwar Choupal of Bihar, who, according to opposition members, was a member of a lower caste, but we do not believe in the concept of high caste or low caste.

He further said that the judgement on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in 2019 came when the President was Ramnath Kovind, who comes from the Scheduled Caste community. Now that the Ram Temple has been inaugurated, the President is Droupadi Murmu, who comes from the Scheduled Tribe, and the main host of Pran Pratishtha was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from a backward class community.

"I think what happened during the time of Lord Ram--respect for all, place for all, and everyone has a place in power--the same is happening during the Ram Mandir period also," said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Further supporting his claims, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed leaders and Chief Ministers irrespective of their social background.

Meanwhile, replying to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement of taking a scientific approach, the BJP MP mentioned how the Ram Temple and the Indian culture hold scientific value as well.

"When we talk about the scientific approach, I want to remind that there is a big scientific angle in the temple built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and that it is that on the day of Ram Navami, there will be Surya Tilak on his forehead, for which the first thing needed is the planetary position and the angle of the Earth with the Sun. The Institute of Astrophysics Bangalore has done the entire astronomical calculation accurately, and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, along with a private company, has made the arrangements on how it (the sunlight) will come inside through lenses and will be focused exactly on that point (of Surya Tilak)," Trivedi said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)