Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): Economic growth is very central to India's internal and external security, said National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) chief Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant on Saturday.

While addressing a conference in Jaipur said that one of the ways for other nations to slow down a country's growth is by interfering with their cyberspace.

"Economic growth is very central to India's internal and external security. Unfortunately, it's not discussed often enough at any level. To see if we're actually secure, we have to examine how strong our economy is," said Pant.

"In 2020, the global loss due to cybercrime was USD 6 trillion. One of the ways for other nations to slow down our growth will be by interfering with our cyberspace," it added.

The NCCC chief said Cybersecurity in the future is going to be one of the factors that will create 'headwinds' in the economic growth the country wants.

"If you did have an economy of the size of China, then in terms of your ability to fight a war, to take on Chinese Army, you would be talking a different language and China would be understanding it," he added. (ANI)

