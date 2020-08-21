New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on "image correction" even as the country faces "economic slump" and "unemployment".

He said in a tweet that the country was also facing "Chinese aggression" along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

"Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on 'image correction'," Gandhi said.

He attached a report which said that the government was planning media blitz for image correction as part of its efforts to boost India's global rankings.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Test Results For COVID-19 Not Credible, Centre Shouldn’t Waste Money on Them: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Gandhi had said on Thursday that economy was in bad condition even before COVID-19 outbreak and the situation cannot improve until the money is given directly to farmers, labourers and MSMEs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)