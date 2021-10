Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) The East Coast Railways Friday diverted and cancelled certain trains in view of derailment of a goods train near Prayagraj in Tundla-Kanpur railway section in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day for which all lines were blocked, an official statement said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Rapes Sister-In-Law’s Minor Sister In Rajkot; Arrested.

The ECoR bound trains from Delhi which have been diverted are Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur special which left Jammu Tawi on Thursday willl run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Lucknow, Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Special from Sambalpur will run via Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur-Jhansi-Agra Cant-Mitawal-Chapramari, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Man Thrashed, Tonsured & Paraded Through Streets in Purnia District For Allegedly Cutting Power Supply To Village To Meet His Girlfriend.

The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani special will run on diverted route via Kanpur-Jhansi-Agra Cant-Palwal-New Delhi and Purvi Anand Vihar Special will run on diverted route via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad, the statement said.

The Anand Vihar-Puri Special from Anand vihar on Friday will run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Stations, the statement said.

The ECoR cancelled Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Sampark Kranti Special train from Anand Vihar on Friday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)