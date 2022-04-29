Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the Kolkata Police of forgery and fabrication of a court order.

According to sources, ED officials have given a complaint to the Delhi police. On the complaint of ED, Delhi police registered a complaint on April 20.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference Tomorrow.

In the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, ED officials claimed that the court order was tampered with in a bid to make ED Joint Director Kapil Raj provide a voice sample without his consent.

Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Alipore had, last month, asked Raj to appear before the Kolkata Police and provide a voice sample to investigators, with his consent.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Uncle, Cop Rape Orphaned Minor Girl in Nizamabad; Booked.

ED officials claim that the text of the order, provided to the central agency by the Kolkata Police, deleted the reference to consent -- a ruse, they allege, to compel Raj to comply with their wishes.

The Kolkata Police is yet to comment on the allegation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)