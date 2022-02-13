New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has arrested Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Partner of Ghanshayamdas Gems and Jewels in a loan fraud case, the agency informed on Sunday.

Agarwal was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 on Friday in a case in which Hyderabad State Bank of India (SBI) suffered a loss of Rs 67 Crore, the official said.

"The Court has remanded the accused to 15 days of judicial custody," ED tweeted further. (ANI)

