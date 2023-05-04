Ranchi, May 4: Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday after a day-long grilling in connection with his involvement in alleged illegal land deals, an official said. The 2011-batch officer of Jharkhand cadre has been taken into ED custody, he said. DRDO Scientist Attached to Pune Facility Arrested by Maharashtra ATS on Espionage Charges, Was in Contact With Pakistan ISI.

Ranjan, currently serving as director of the state's Social Welfare Department, had reached the office of the probe agency around 10.45 am. The ED had on April 24, too, questioned Ranjan for about 10 hours in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal land deals. Jitendra Narain, Suspended IAS Officer and Ex-Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arrested in Gang-Rape Case.

This is the second case in which a Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer has come under the ED scanner. Last year, it had arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)