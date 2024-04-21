New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested former Chhattisgarh-based IAS officer Anil Tuteja in connection with an alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case in the state, official sources said on Sunday.

Tuteja was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and produced before the court of 7th civil judge class-II Raipur and JMFC Raipur, Kumari Ranju Vaishnav, and was granted a one-day judicial remand.

Advocate, Sourabh Pandey, representing the ED, said, "He was arrested by ED and produced before the court of 7th civil judge class-II Raipur and JMFC Raipur Kumari Ranju Vaishnav in connection with money laundering case linked with alleged liquor scam.

"We demanded 14 days of custodial remand but the court granted one-day judicial remand," the ED's counsel Pandey added.

The ED had filed a fresh money laundering case in the alleged liquor scam case after the Supreme Court recently quashed its earlier FIR on a complaint by the Income Tax Department.

Earlier, the Supreme Court quashed a money laundering case against accused persons in a matter linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, noting that the complaint was based on an IT Act offence, which is not a scheduled offence as per the PMLA.

The Supreme Court ruled that since there is a predicate offence, there cannot be proceeds of crime as well as no money laundering. (ANI)

