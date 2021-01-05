New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets belonging to two persons in a case of illegal transportation of iron ore.

The agency attached assets of Rakesh Kumar Singhania of Tirupati Balaji Enterprises and Apical Exim and Mahabir Prasad Rungta of Ramgarh Sponge.

"ED attaches Land, Marriage Hall in West Bengal, Balance in Bank Account totaling to Rs 4.10 crores belonging to Rakesh Kumar Singhania of Tirupati Balaji Enterprises & Apical Exim and Mahabir Prasad Rungta of Ramgarh Sponge in illegal transportation of Iron Ore case," ED wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

