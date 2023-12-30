New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 1.97 crore in the form of land and buildings in Uttarakhand with connection to the SC, ST Scholarship Scam.

Taking to the social media handle on X, the ED posted, "ED has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 1.97 Crore in the form of land and building situated in Dehradun and Haridwar, Uttarakhand belonging to the Deen Dayal Sharma Educational Trust which runs Institute of Professional Studies, Roorkee, in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam."

Further details into the case are awaited. (ANI)

