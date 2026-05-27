India News | ED Attaches Properties Valued at Rs 11.01 Cr in Connection with Goa Birch Probe

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 27 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED), Panaji Zonal Office, on Wednesday provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs. 11.01 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal operation of the establishment Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora, Goa.

According to a press release by the probe agency, ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Goa Police at Anjuna and Mapusa police stations against Saurabh Luthra and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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Apart from the fire incident dated December 6, 2025, which resulted in the death of 25 persons and injuries to several others, the FIRs also deal with the offences involving forgery of documents, including fake and fabricated No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other statutory documents used for obtaining regulatory approvals.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that the establishment was being operated by M/s Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP without obtaining mandatory statutory approvals, including Fire NOC. The partners of the establishment had allegedly submitted forged and fabricated documents, including a fake Health NOC and a forged Police Clearance Certificate, for obtaining licenses and projecting the illegal establishment as legitimate.

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The investigation further revealed that the partners, in connivance with each other, knowingly continued commercial operations despite the absence and expiry of mandatory licences. The trade licence of the establishment had expired on March 31, 2024, and was not renewed; however, the establishment continued to operate thereafter, the ED stated.

Investigation under PMLA has further revealed that the establishment generated total revenue of approximately Rs. 29.78 crore during the period from Financial Year 2023-24 to Financial Year 2025-26 till December 6, 2025, which has been identified as Proceeds of Crime under the provisions of PMLA.

Earlier, during the course of investigation, searches were conducted on January 23, at various premises linked to the subject entity, resulting in seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and freezing of bank accounts amounting to approximately Rs. 59 lakh.

A Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) amounting to approximately Rs 17.45 crores had been issued in the said case. With the latest attachment and freezing, the total attachment in the case now stands at approximately Rs 29.05 crore, the press release stated.

Last month, the Mapusa JMFC Court in Goa granted bail to accused Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in a document forgery case registered by Mapusa Police, their lawyer Parag Rao told ANI. Bail was granted on execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each. (ANI)

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