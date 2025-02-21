Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 5.67 crore on February 19 in a case of illegal export of Tramadol by a Telangana-based private firm, the agency said in a statement.

According to the ED statement issued on Thursday, a case was registered against M/s Lucent Drugs Pvt. Ltd. for illegally exporting Tramadol. The attached assets include land, buildings, and factory premises belonging to M/s Lucent Drugs Pvt. Ltd., situated in Sangareddy District, Telangana.

"ED initiated investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the Narcotic Controls Bureau (NCB), Bangalore Zonal Unit under section 36A of the NDPS Act, 1985 for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances, their illegal export from India, contravention of orders made under the NDPS Act, 1985 and forgery of records & documents relating to the various export authorizations undertaken by M/s Lucent Drugs Pvt. Ltd," the ED said.

As per the statement, the ED investigation revealed that M/s Lucent Drugs Pvt. Ltd. has been in the business of manufacturing and exporting Tramadol to its overseas clients, including those based in Pakistan.

"The company initially got NOC from the Central Bureau of Narcotics to export Tramadol to Pakistan. Afterwards, the Central Bureau of Narcotics did not approve any application for NOC for export of Tramadol to Pakistan. However, the promoters & directors of M/s Lucent Drugs Pvt. Ltd. illegally re-exported 13,800 Kgs of Tramadol valued at Rs. 4.12 Crore (approx.) to Pakistan through M/s CHR Olesen Pharmaceuticals - a Denmark-based company and 5000 Kgs of Tramadol valued at Rs.1.33 Crore (approx.) to Pakistan through M/s SM Biomed - a Malaysia based company and received export proceeds," the agency said.

"In this way, M/s Lucent Drugs Pvt. Ltd. generated and received Proceeds of Crime (POC) totalling to Rs. 5.46 Crore (approx.) in its bank accounts as a result of illegal export of Tramadol to Pakistan," it added. (ANI)

