New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential apartment in London belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Friday.

The economic offences watchdog attached the property worth Rs 127 crores in London, United Kingdom, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Yes Bank scam case.

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: ED Attaches Rs 127-Crore London Flat of Co-Promoter Rana Kapoor.

According to ED officials, the property was purchased by Kapoor in 2017 for 9.9 million pounds (Rs 93 crores) in the name of DOIT Creations Jersey Limited, wherein accused Kapoor is the beneficial owner.

Kapoor was arrested by the investigative agency on March 7 in the matter.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon on Bollywood's Drug Probe: No Drug Supplying Can Happen Without the Ashirwad of Local Authorities (Read Tweet).

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have already filed charge sheets against Kapoor and other accused persons in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL scam and money laundering case being probed by the two probe agencies respectively.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India had suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)