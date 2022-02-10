New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached Rs 1.77 crore of Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case.

According to an official, Ayyub allegedly utilized the parts of donations meant for three campaigns, for personal expenses.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Earlier Bombs Were Thrown at Innocent Citizens, Now Kanwar Yatras Are Taken Out to Chants of ‘Bum-Bum-Bhole’, Says Yogi Adityanath.

"She allegedly didn't utilize donations meant for three campaigns for the right purpose. Parts of donations were allegedly used for personal expenses," said the ED official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)