India News | ED Attaches Rs 1,000-cr Assets in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam, Tightens Noose Around Syndicate

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam, marking a major escalation in its ongoing money laundering probe.

In a statement, ED said its Raipur zonal office issued three Provisional Attachment Orders (PAOs) on May 28 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeting properties with a deed value of around Rs 200 crore and an estimated market value exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

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ED said the investigation stems from an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing/ Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB), Raipur.

According to the agency, a liquor syndicate led by "businessman Anwar Dhebar and former IAS officer Anil Tuteja allegedly manipulated the state's excise system between 2019 and 2023."

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The ED claims the network generated proceeds of crime amounting to over Rs 2,883 crore through inflated liquor procurement rates, illegal production of unaccounted liquor, and commissions extracted via FL-10A licences granted to select entities.

The first attachment order pertains to assets linked to Vikas Agrawal and Anwar Dhebar.

Investigators allege that Agrawal acted as a key financial handler, collecting commissions from distilleries and license holders and routing the funds to Dhebar.

Properties held in the names of Agrawal's family members have been attached as equivalent to his alleged illicit earnings.

The ED has also attached several 'benami' properties linked to Dhebar, including plots in Dhebar City Homes in Raipur and multiple land parcels held through shell firms such as Shining Star Buildcon, Moonlight Real Estate, Swarn Infrabuild, and Jai Gurudev Infrastructure. The total value of assets under this attachment is estimated at Rs 30 crore.

In the second attachment, the ED has targeted a premium hotel property: Hotel Westinn Goa, located in Anjuna, North Goa. The property is registered under Pacifica Hotels India Private Limited, whose directors include Rahul Agrawal and Vijay Kumar Agrawal.

The agency alleges that the hotel was acquired entirely using proceeds of crime worth approximately Rs 110 crore, paid in unaccounted cash allegedly sourced from the liquor scam and transported at the behest of Chaitanya Baghel.

The third attachment involves financial assets, including bank accounts, shares, and mutual funds belonging to three FL-10A licensee companies: Om Sai Beverages Pvt Ltd., Dishita Ventures Pvt Ltd., and Nexgen Power Engitech Pvt Ltd.

According to the ED, these firms were coerced into transferring 50-60 per cent of their profits to the syndicate, amounting to nearly Rs 51 crore.

In a related development, the ED has filed its sixth supplementary prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court in Raipur, naming four additional accused: Vijay Bhatia, T Bhuneshwar Rao, Probir Sharma, and Nikhil Chandrakar.

Investigators allege that Bhatia held a 52.5 per cent benami stake in Om Sai Beverages under coercion, while Sharma was involved in physically transporting large amounts of cash linked to the scam. With the latest additions, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 85.

The ED said further investigation into the multi-crore liquor scam is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)