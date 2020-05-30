India News | ED Attaches Rs 14.32 Cr Assets of NGO, Others in Money Laundering Case

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached Rs 14.32 crores assets of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti and others in money laundering case.

The NGO is under the probe scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in an alleged scam involved the transfer of Rs 1,000 crore government funds to the accounts of a non-government organisation.

Also Read | ICMR Advises States to Conduct Sero-Survey in High-Risk Areas to Assess Exposure to Coronavirus.

The scam came into light after the death of NGO founder Manorama Devi in February 2017, which led to the differences among the family members.

"Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties totaling to Rs 14.32 crores belonging to Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a case relating to embezzlement of Government funds," ED said.

Also Read | One Year of Modi Govt 2.0: E-Booklet on Admin Reforms, Public Grievances Launched on 1st Anniversary of NDA Govt's 2nd Term.

As per information, the NGO used to forge the signature of the district magistrate on the chequebooks procured fraudulently from banks and transferring huge funds.

People who had taken loans illegally from the NGO began to default in payment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)