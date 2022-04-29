New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 29.83 lakh in connection with a money laundering case registered against former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and then Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest in Odisha government Abhay Kant Pathak, the agency said on Friday.

Pathak is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The federal agency attached Paghak's assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the case.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered on November 27, 2020, by the Vigilance Cell PS, and commission of offences under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Pathak for possession of disproportionate assets.

During the course of the investigation under PMLA, the ED said, it was revealed that Pathak has invested his allegedly ill-gotten income, which is over and above his known sources of income, in acquiring various immovable properties and in bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members. (ANI)

