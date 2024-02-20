Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday alleged the Centre was using probe agencies like ED for "character assassination" of opposition leaders and crushing their voices.

He also attacked the government over unemployment in the country.

Also Read | Agra Factory Blast: Two Killed, One Injured in Explosion at Factory in Uttar Pradesh.

"95 per cent of cases the ED has registered are against Opposition leaders but the conviction rate is just one per cent. This means the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is being used for character assassination and crushing the voice of Opposition," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters.

He said protests by farmers in north India underline the problem of policy and intention of the government.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update for February 21: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Roads in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

"Country's assets have gone into the hands of select people because of the policies of the government," Pilot added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)