New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raid at 10 locations in Bengaluru and Shivamogga in Karnataka in connection with the District Cooperative Bank scam, the agency said.

The federal agency launched simultaneous searches at these locations across Bengaluru and Shivamogga based on specific inputs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Malda Tragedy: Young Couple Consumes Poison on Video Call In West Bengal, Dies by Suicide After Families Oppose Relationship.

The operations are part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged scam involving the District Cooperative Bank.

According to officials, the searches are aimed at gathering evidence related to suspected financial irregularities and money laundering linked to the cooperative bank.

Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting: Monetary Panel Likey To Cut Repo Rate by 25bps Amid Donald Trump Tariff Shocks, Experts Say 'Central Bank's Stance May Turn Accommodative'.

ED has been tracking multiple leads following reports of misappropriation of funds within three banks' operations as multi-crore fraud committed by the directors, chief executives and staff members of the management board of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Limited, Bengaluru; Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Co-operative Limited, Bengaluru; and Sri Guru Sarvabahuma Souharda Credit Co-operative, Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)