India News | ED Conducts Raids at 17 Places in Maharashtra, Delhi Linked to Three Firms over Alleged Fraudulent Assignment of Bank Loan

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at 17 locations across Maharashtra and Delhi, covering the premises of three private firms, its promotors, directors and employees and a former YES Bank employee.

The raids are still underway at these places in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Khandala as well as Delhi covering premises of Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (SARCL), Suraksha Realty Ltd, Khyati Realtors Pvt Limited among other individuals, officials said.

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The raids are being conducted in case of fraudulent assignment of YES Bank loan of Mackstar Marketing Pvt Ltd and other such loans during Financial Year (FY) 2016-17 to FY 2017-18.

ED's Mumbai Zonal Office-I is conducting the searches to unearth the evidence "related to the offence of money laundering involving collusion" of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) with YES Bank by engaging in circular transactions to fraudulently takeover of stressed assets, to undervaluation of assets auctioned, inflated and fraudulent claims involved and creditor voting rights in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process and transparency of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) process.

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There is no comment yet from the companies over the ED action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)