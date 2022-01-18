New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, said the agency.

The federal agency searched the residence and office premises of the suspects that include premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey, an ED official said.

The official said that the raids were conducted early on Tuesday and ED's different teams were engaged in the simultaneous searches.

The agency initially refused to connect any political links in the case and said to share further details after the raids are completed.

As per inputs, Honey is reportedly a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts.

The ED suspects that black money was invested in getting a contract for the sand mine. The company floated, sources say, is of very small scale and unlikely to get a contract worth crores. (ANI)

