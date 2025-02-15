Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations at 12 locations in Mumbai on February 13 as part of an ongoing investigation into a bank fraud case, said the agency.

The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeted M/s Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd, M/s Pushpak Bullion Pvt Ltd, Chandrakant Patel, and others.

"ED, Mumbai has conducted search operations on 13.02.2025, under PMLA, 2002 at 12 locations in Mumbai as part of the ongoing probe against M/s Rialto Exim Pvt Ltd, M/s. Pushpak Bullion Pvt Ltd, Chandrakant Patel & others which were involved in a bank fraud case," ED posted on X.

During the searches, the ED seized and froze various assets, including immovable properties, bank funds, and incriminating documents.

"During the search operations details of immovable assets and movable assets i.e. Bank funds, along with various other incriminating documents were seized/frozen." (ANI)

