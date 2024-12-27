Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations at multiple locations associated with Saurabh Sharma, a former constable in the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, and his associates in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur in connection with a money laundering case.

The agency is searching four locations in the state capital, including Sharma's residence at E-7/78, his second residence at E-7/71, his office shared with Chetan Singh Gaur at E-7/657, and the residence of another associate, Sharad Jaiswal.

Locksmiths were called to open doors at one of Sharma's properties in Bhopal. A locksmith stated, "We have opened three locks at the residence, and the search is ongoing."

Additionally, searches are being conducted at two locations in Gwalior, including Sharma's residence and that of his associate, Chetan Singh Gaur. In Jabalpur, the team is searching the residence of Sharma's relative, Rohit Tiwari, located in Shastri Nagar.

The ED initiated the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Saurabh Sharma and his associate, Chetan Singh Gaur, following a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) in Bhopal.

During the investigation, the SPE recovered assets worth crores from the residences of the accused. Subsequently, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA to investigate the scope of the alleged money laundering activities.

The ED's action follows search operations conducted by the Lokayukta on December 19 and 20, which uncovered significant assets suspected to be disproportionate to Sharma's known sources of income. According to an official statement from the SPE on December 21, Sharma has been charged with amassing wealth beyond his financial capacity.

Authorities seized vehicles, household items, jewellery, and cash worth approximately Rs3.86 crore from Sharma's residence. From his shared office with Chetan Singh Gaur, silver and cash amounting to an estimated Rs4.12 crore were recovered. The total value of the assets recovered from both locations is around Rs7.98 crore.

Sharma, who voluntarily retired from the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Department a year ago after serving for 12 years, shifted his focus to real estate. Authorities disclosed that he began investing in properties during his tenure in government service. Sharma is currently reported to be residing in Dubai with his family. (ANI)

