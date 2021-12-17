New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators on Friday confronted Pinky Irani and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case, sources said.

Irani, who was arrested by the ED officials on December 9, introduced Chandrasekhar to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Both Irani and Chandrasekhar were learned to be confronted on the same set of questions separately as well as together for more than three hours in the Jail, said the source.

The investigators asked about their links and connection with Fernandez as well as matters related to the money laundering operations. The federal agency also recorded the statement of both Irani and Chandrasekhar.

It is learned that Irani, an alleged associate of Chandrasekhar, was paid a huge amount to introduce Fernandez to Chandrasekhar.

Earlier, the ED has also confronted Irani is with Fernandez in the extortion case.

The ED has earlier questioned Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Chandrasekhar. Another actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED here in connection with the same case.

ED is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case.

Reports suggest that the ED is looking into the possibility that money was invested abroad and it was led by Chandrasekhar, who is accused in 21 cases.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September for their alleged role in the duping case. The Delhi Police has so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

The ED suspects that Chandrasekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail.

In October, the ED officials had conducted raids at Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai and had found a fleet of 16 luxury cars worth crores of rupees.

At the time of the incident, Chandrashekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

In September, the ED had arrested two aides of jailed conmen against whom the Delhi Police recently invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrasekhar was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket in connivance with jail officials and some associates outside. (ANI)

