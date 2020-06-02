India News | ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former Bihar Government Employee in Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has filed prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Dhrub Narayan Chaudhary, a former Director in Rajbhasha Vibhag of Bihar government, and others in a disproportionate assets case.

ED said in a release that prosecution complaint has been filed before Special Judge (PMLA) Patna with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused for committing the offence of money laundering and for the confiscation of attached assets worth Rs. 4.38 crores in the disproportionate assets case.

ED initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by Special Vigilance Unit, Patna against Chaudhary, under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing disproportionate assets to the known sources of income in his own name as well as in the name of his family members while working in the different capacities in Bihar government from January 1, 1982 to April 26, 2008.

ED said that investigation revealed that movable and immovable properties have been acquired by the Chaudhary and his family members in direct or indirect cash dealings. "None of these family members was having any source of income," it said.

The agency said that income tax returns were filed by the family members to claim legitimate ownership of the properties.

It said investigation establishes that the properties acquired, obtained directly or indirectly by the accused as a result of criminal activity, are proceeds of crime.

The accused attempted to project these properties as untainted and committed offence under PMLA, ED said, adding that prosecution complaint was filed before the court. (ANI)

