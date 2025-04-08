New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED), Cochin Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against K Babu, former Minister for Excise, Fisheries, and Ports, Government of Kerala, under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA).

The complaint was filed on March 26, 2025, before the Hon'ble Special Court (PMLA) at Ernakulam, with the Court taking cognizance of the case on March 29.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat's Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Cochin Zonal Office has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) on March 26, 2025 before the Hon'ble Special Court (PMLA) at Ernakulam ED/CBI Court CBI-II against K Babu, former Minister for Excise, Fisheries and Ports, Government of Kerala under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Further the Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance on March 29, 2025," as per an official release.

Enforcement Directorate initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the VACB, Special Cell, Ernakulam under sections 13(1)(e) r/w 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Agencies To Work in Coordinated Manner To Achieve Goal of Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir.

"K Babu, being a public servant during the check period from July 1, 2007 to May 31, 2016, by indulging in criminal misconduct had acquired assets worth of Rs 25.82 Lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income and subsequently used the same as by projecting and claiming it as untainted. K Babu had involved in process or activity connected with Proceeds of Crime (POC) and thereby, K Babu had committed the offence of money laundering under section 3 of Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 and punishable u/s 4 of Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002," the release read.

During the investigation, assets worth Rs 25.82 lakh in the form of immovable property were identified as POC and provisionally attached vide Provisional Attachment Order No. 05/2024 issued under section 5 (1) of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 on June 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)