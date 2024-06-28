New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Excise policy case.

The chargesheet has been filed against Vinod Chauhan, who is accused of transferring bribes allegedly received by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) via hawala, in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case. It is the eighth supplementary charge sheet filed in this case.

Also Read | DoT Says New Telecom Act 2023 Strengthens Protection for Citizens Privacy While Safeguarding Telecom Networks.

The matter has been put up for hearing on July 1 before the concerned court.

The chargesheet has been filed by Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta before the vacation judge of Rouse Avenue Court.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: In Maharashtra Budget 2024, Ajit Pawar Proposes Reduction in Taxes on Fuel in Mumbai and Thane.

Vinod Chauhan is a person who allegedly has a role in money sent for AAP's Goa election through Chanpreet Singh. Chauhan was allegedly in touch with Arvind Kejriwal. Chauhan was arrested by the ED in May and is in judicial custody.

Chauhan was arrested from Goa's ED Zonal Office. He was involved in the transfer of the amount of Rs 25.5 crores out of Rs 45 crores which was used in the AAP Goa elections.

While appearing for ED last month, Advocates Zoheb Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta had submitted that Chauhan was aware of the fact that the money was related to the Delhi liquor excise policy scam and was in deep nexus with the key conspirators. He was primarily involved in Hawala transfers and cash movements and also acted as a middleman for bureaucrats and politicians, the ED had alleged.

It was also stated that searches were conducted at various locations and Rs 1.06 crores was seized from his residence. The agency claimed that he knew the amount of Rs 1.06 crores was from the South Group and was holding it for AAP leaders.

In the Excise case, the ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)