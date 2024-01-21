Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Uddhav faction MLA and ex-Minister Ravindra Waikar to its office here on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, an official said.

"Uddhav faction MLA and ex-Minister Ravindra Waikar has been summoned again to appear before the ED on Tuesday, January 23, in connection with a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari," the ED said.

Ravindra Waikar failed to appear before the ED on January 17 to record his statement and had requested a one-month exemption, an ED official said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at seven locations related to Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in a money laundering case related to the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari, the agency said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the construction of a star hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.

The ED earlier in November registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'.

Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground.

Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

