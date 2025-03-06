New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Karnataka state President Abdul Majeed has expressed outrage that the Modi government's hate politics is an advanced part of the Modi government's hate politics.

His remarks come in the wake of the arrest of SDPI's national president, MK Faizi, which Majeed described as an unjust move aimed at stifling dissent.

"The Modi government is misusing investigating agencies in an attempt to suppress opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. However, such intimidation by the central government cannot hinder the SDPI's constitutional struggle," he alleged.

"We will face the ongoing political conspiracy on our party, legally and constitutionally. As a political party, our affairs are constitutionally transparent and we cooperate with the investigation of the investigating agencies," he added

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 12 locations linked to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) across multiple states, officials said.

The raids are underway at two locations in Delhi, including the SDPI Headquarters; Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram, Karnataka's Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal, Maharashtra's Thane, Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Jharkhand's Pakur, West Bengal's Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Rajasthan's Jaipur.

These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into the SDPI's activities.

The fresh raids were conducted days after the federal agency arrested SDPI President Moideen Kutty K alias MK Faizy from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED has also informed through a statement issued earlier that the SDPI was dependent on the banned outfit PFI for its day-to-day functions, policy making, and selecting candidates for election campaigns.

ED has also said that the SDPI is a political front of PFI, and Faizy has been the National President of SDPI since 2018. Faizy, who was arrested on March 3, was remanded to six-day ED custody by a special court in Delhi.

The SDPI, established in 2009, is a political party with a presence in multiple Indian states. In previous instances, such as in 2022, coordinated raids were conducted on SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) offices across several states, leading to multiple arrests. (ANI)

