Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at seven locations related to Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in the money laundering case related to the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari, the agency said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the construction of a star hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.

The ED earlier in November registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'.

Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground.

Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

