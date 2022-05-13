New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in a money laundering case involving Abhijata Constructions Company Private Limited and its directors, the agency said on Friday.

The searches were conducted at the business premises of the Abhijata Constructions as well as the residential premises of its directors-- Abhijit Sen and Sujata Sen in Kolkata.

During the course of search operations, incriminating documents including several electronic devices were recovered and seized, said the ED.

The federal agency initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Kolkata Police against Abhijata Construction and its directors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 upon the complaints of various buyers, who alleged non-delivery of the homes by the company in spite of getting full payments from them.

"The company and its directors allegedly diverted such funds for some other purpose or for their personal gains," said the ED. (ANI)

