India News | ED Raids Five Locations in Tamil Nadu in Rs 250 Crore Drug Smuggling Case

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search operations at five locations across Madurai and Chennai in connection with a major drug smuggling syndicate allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics to Sri Lanka via sea routes.

Officials said the cartel is accused of smuggling large quantities of contraband, including 99 kg of hashish, estimated to be worth Rs 108 crore and 37.5 kg of Methamphetamine, commonly known as "ICE," valued at around Rs 150 crore in the international market.

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The searches are being carried out by the ED's Chennai Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation was initiated based on two criminal complaints filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against alleged kingpin John Britto and his associates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Customs Act.

Officials said that acting on intelligence inputs from the Indian Coast Guard, the DRI had earlier seized 99 kg of Hashish from a fishing boat in the deep-sea region of the Gulf of Mannar on March 5, 2024. Three individuals, identified as Ramish, Jansan, and Prathap, were apprehended while allegedly transporting the consignment to Sri Lanka on Britto's instructions.

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In a separate case, DRI officials intercepted 37.645 kg of methamphetamine at Madurai Railway Station on March 1, 2024. The accused, Phillomen Prakash, an associate of Britto, was caught with the drugs, which were also suspected to be destined for Sri Lanka.

ED said its preliminary investigations suggest that John Britto is the mastermind behind the syndicate and a repeat offender.

They said it is believed that he used a network of fishermen and boat owners to facilitate the covert movement of narcotics from Indian waters to contacts in Sri Lanka, often conducting transfers in the open sea to evade detection.

The ED's ongoing raids aim to trace the proceeds of crime and uncover the financial network sustaining the smuggling operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)