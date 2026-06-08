India News | ED Raids Four Places on Mizoram-Myanmar Border, Tripura-Bangladesh Border, and West Bengal

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at four locations across the Mizoram-Myanmar border, the Tripura-Bangladesh border and West Bengal in a money laundering case, officials said.

ED's multiple teams from its Aizawl sub-zonal office conducted the search operation early morning simultaneously under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The raids are continuing at the locations of suspects.

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The case arises from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case, which involved the seizure of 49.101 kg methamphetamine and 40 grams of heroin on August 21, 2025, in Tripura, the locations are just 200 m from the Bangladesh border, and in Mizoram, the location is 500 m from the Myanmar border.

Officials said the investigation has revealed an organised cross-border syndicate sourcing methamphetamine from Myanmar via the Champhai and Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram for delivery to receivers in Tripura, with proceeds of crime layered through multiple bank accounts and shell entities.

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Officials said the Proceeds of Crime aggregating to over Rs 142 crore have been identified so far. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)