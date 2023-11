Jaipur, November 3: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including at the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, official sources said. A total of 25 premises in the state capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said. ED Suspends Its Official Arrested by Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in Graft Case; Launches Money Laundering Probe

Some other linked persons are also being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. ED Officials Arrested in Rajasthan: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Two Officers of Enforcement Directorate for Demanding Bribe (Watch Video)

The central agency had carried out similar raids in this case in September. The state will vote for its 200-member assembly on November 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)