New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations of real estate company Supertech offices and residence of its chairman RK Arora in a money laundering case, informed sources.

As per the sources, the ED has initiated the process of money laundering investigation against Supertech and its chairman R K Arora in a case related to the alleged illegal construction of twin towers in Noida in collusion with corrupt Noida authority officials.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead by Jilted Lover in Bareilly.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court ordered to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)