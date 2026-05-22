India News | ED Raids Nine Places in West Bengal Linked to Sona Pappu Case

New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at nine locations across West Bengal in connection with an ongoing probe linked to history-sheeter Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu and arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas, officials said.

The ED teams began the search operation early on Friday covering specified location in Kolkata and the Murshidabad district.

Also Read | Monkey Crashes Census 2026 Workshop in Gujarat, Sits Beside Staffers; Video Goes Viral.

The raids covered the premises associated with key individuals in the case, including Md Ali alias Max Raju and Saurav Adhikari, who is the nephew of Biswas, former Kalighat officer-in-charge. Investigators also searched properties belonging to Biswas in Murshidabad district.

Among the locations searched was the residence of Ruhil Amin Ali, a Sub-Inspector with Kolkata Police, who is suspected to be a close associate of Biswas

Also Read | IAS Reshuffles in West Bengal: Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in State; 17 Indian Administrative Service Officers Transferred.

According to officials, the action follows crucial findings that emerged during the custodial interrogation of the accused and other persons linked to the case.

Officials said the searches are part of a broader effort to uncover evidence and trace financial trails in the case. The federal agency is probing financial and criminal linkages tied to the network under investigation.

The action comes days after the ED arrested Biswas on May 14 following questioning by the ED in connection with allegations of land grabbing and a money laundering case linked to Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu-- who was also arrested by the ED on May 18.

On April 19, the agency arrested Sun Enterprise Managing Director Jay S Kamdar under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a money laundering investigation relating Sona Pappu and others.

ED had earlier conducted searches in this case on April 1 wherein cash amounting to Rs 1.47 crore and gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh, one Fortuner vehicle and one unlicensed gun (revolver) along with a number of incriminating documents and digital devices were seized. Several immovable properties in the form of land and buildings were also identified, which appear to have been obtained through criminal activities.

ED's investigation under PMLA has so far revealed that Proceeds of Crime were generated through illegal activities including extortion, grabbing of real estate properties, unauthorized building construction through entities controlled by Sona Pappu and his associates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)