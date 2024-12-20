New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and others over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

This comes after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BRS leader KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

Earlier on Friday, the Telangana High Court directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials not to arrest KTR till December 30 in the case.

The Telangana ACB on Thursday registered a case against BRS working president and MLA Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma recently approved the registration of a case against KTR regarding the matter. The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (ANI)

