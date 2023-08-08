Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged land scam case, sources said.

They said the central probe agency has asked the Chief Minister to appear on August 14.The ED had summoned the Chief Minister in November 2022 in connection with the illegal mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate last week arrested Ranchi-based businessman Bishnu Kumar Agrawal after questioning him for about six-and-a-half hours in the alleged Ranchi land scam case. A total of 13 people, including suspended IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

