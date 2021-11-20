Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on November 24 in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

This is the third summon by the agency to Gawali.

The ED had earlier summoned Gawali on October 20 in connection with the case.

Saeed Khan was arrested by the ED on September 28. The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company. (ANI)

