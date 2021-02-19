Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Slamming the Centre over fuel price hike, Tamil Nadu Youth Congress President JMH Hassan Moulana on Thursday said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami forged an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight against expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress also demonstrated a protest against the central government over the rise in fuel prices.

"Edappadi entered into an alliance with BJP to fight Sasikala instead of fighting for people. Edappadi should understand that our enemy is BJP, not Sasikala. BJP is taking the country 50 years back. Why is the price hike going on? Today, petrol is at Rs 100, diesel at Rs 92 and LPG is at Rs 1000," Moulana told ANI.

Attacking the BJP-ruled central government further, he questioned, "How can the government sell LIC? All the public limited companies are being sold. Where is the GDP going? What is the answer the prime minister have?"

The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising steadily for the past several weeks. (ANI)

