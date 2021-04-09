By Amit Kumar

New Delhi (ANI) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday launched NanoSniffer, the world's first Microsensor-based Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) developed Jointly by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in the presence of officials in the Ministry.

On this occasion, the Minister congratulated Both IIT Delhi and Bombay for jointly developing such useful technology for safety and security of common people under the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Speaking to ANI, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "I am happy to say that our IIT institutes of the country have done significant research during the COVID-19 Pandemic which has benefited the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, where there is a challenge, it can be turned into an opportunity to fight it out. So the inspiration from the Prime Minister, the joint efforts of both our IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have given the country such a security shield which the country can feel proud."

Union Education Minister Pokhriyal talking about importance of Nano Sniffer technology, said, "Nano Sniffer explosive trace detector has been developed in the country under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the shortest time. It will ensure security check in just 10 seconds. This is the speciality of this technology. This will not only save the time of the people, but in terms of security, whether it is a military field or a civilian field or security agency, they will benefit lots .it will helpful to check which explosive material is where." he added.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank further told, "As you know, from the point of view of security, such detectors used to be imported from outside of country but now it is for the first time that all kinds of hazards, be it airport, railway, metro, mall, public places, this is very successful technologies and where there is a need of fast scanning of goods, then this technology will play the most important role in that direction."

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank further highlights the Nano sniffer that It is very cheap, good and will be ready in our country at the cost of one third of amount what used to come from abroad. Such a protective shield will play an important role in empowering self-reliant India. (ANI)

