India News | Education Ministry Clarifies School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 Not Mandatory for Private Unaided Schools

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Education on Thursday clarified that the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 are not applicable to private unaided schools covered under Section 2(n)(iv) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provided such institutions do not receive any financial aid or grants from the government or local authorities.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry said the clarification was being issued in view of concerns raised by certain sections regarding the implementation of the guidelines.

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"With reference to concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the School Management Committee Guidelines (SMCs) 2026, the Ministry of Education clarifies that the Guidelines are not applicable to private unaided schools covered under Section 2(n)(iv) of the RTE Act, provided such institutions do not receive any aid or grants from the appropriate government or local authority towards meeting their expenses," the ministry said.

However, the ministry said such schools are encouraged to voluntarily constitute School Management Committees to promote transparency, accountability and participatory governance.

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The ministry emphasised that education is a shared responsibility, and strengthening collaboration between stakeholders is essential for the overall functioning.

"Education is a shared responsibility of the government, schools, parents and the community. Strengthening collaboration among parents, schools, and other stakeholders is essential to improving the overall functioning of schools and ensuring better learning outcomes for children," it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Saturday held a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) Secretary Sanjay Kumar to review strategies for mainstreaming out-of-school children through a new initiative involving the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), states and district administrations.

According to a press release issued by the Education Ministry, during the meeting, Sanjay Kumar highlighted concerns over school dropouts, stating that out of every 100 children entering Class I, only 62 reach Class XII. He further said that, according to the latest PLFS estimates, over two crore children in the 14-18 age group are currently out of school, PIB said in a release.

The Secretary said economic compulsions, domestic responsibilities and livelihood-related challenges are major reasons behind children dropping out of the education system. He stressed that every child should have access to education up to the secondary and senior secondary levels, along with employable skills linked to local economic opportunities.

He further said that while efforts should focus on reintegrating children into formal schools, those unable to return should be connected with flexible learning pathways through NIOS and State Open Schools using Open and Distance Learning mechanisms.

The Ministry informed that pilot districts with high concentrations of out-of-school children have been identified in Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. In the first phase, the initiative will be implemented in 10 districts across the country. (ANI)

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