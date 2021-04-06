Aurangabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Noted educationist and journalist Fatma Zakaria, a Padmashri awardee, died here in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Zakaria, 85, was the wife of the former minister, MP and writer late Rafiq Zakaria, and mother of noted journalist Fareed Zakaria.

She was the chairman of the Maulana Azad Educational Trust.

She breathed her last on Tuesday evening, a senior official of the Maulana Azad College said, adding that she was undergoing treatment at a hospital here for the last one week.

"Her last rites will be performed in Maulana Azad Campus on Wednesday morning," Maulana Azad College principal Mazhar Farooqui told PTI.

Fatma Zakaria headed several other educational institutions.

She had a long career in the fields of journalism, social work, publishing and education spanning over 50 years, another official said.

After completing her education in Lucknow and Mumbai, she established childcare and a women's industrial home in Mumbai in 1958 where over 500 underprivileged children were given day-care and education while their mothers were trained to support the income of their families.

In 1963, Fatma Zakaria started writing for children in The Illustrated Weekly of India. From 1970 to 1980, she worked with the prestigious English magazine on different posts.

She also worked as Assistant Editor with The Times of India.

She was awarded Sarojini Naidu Integration Award for journalism in 1983.

She is survived by two sons- Arshad Zakaria and Fareed Zakaria.

"An innovative, personality which was active in society. My Condolences are with Arshad and Fareed Zakaria," NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

