New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Efforts are being made to involve NGOs and the corporate under the CSR initiative to upgrade the infrastructure of municipal schools in Delhi, civic officials said on Tuesday.

During Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena's visit to the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalay of Municipal Corporation of Delhi at CP block Pitampura here, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti informed him that 1,530 schools running in 1,185 school building sites of the civic body.

There are approximately 8.56 lakh students in MCD schools and infrastructure in most of the schools are satisfactory, Bharti said.

However, schools requiring infrastructure upgrade have been identified. There are 416 schools which require repair and funds have been allocated for the same, the MCD said in a statement.

"Efforts are being made to involve NGOs, corporate houses under CSR (corporate social responsibility) for infrastructure upgrade of schools. The initiative will help develop facilities in schools which are on par with top-class private schools," Bharti was quoted as saying in the statement.

During his visit to the school, the L-G planted saplings in the premises. MCD's Special Officer Ashwini Kumar and other senior officials were also present.

Saxena inspected the classrooms, the nursery activity room and other facilities and He directed officials to set up a library for students. He also interacted with the principal of the school.

He was informed that soon the school would have dual desks and 12 smart boards, the statement said, adding efforts are being made to increase enrolment of children in MCD schools.

