Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) The Punjab Police is making efforts to extradite Canada-based Goldy Brar, who had claimed the responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, state DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

He said there is a high degree of possibility that the AK-47 rifle recovered from the two gangsters after an encounter in Amritsar was the same weapon used in the killing of the singer.

Yadav along with Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban and other senior police officers on Thursday briefed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the Amritsar encounter.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kusa, allegedly involved in the murder of Moosewala were gunned down in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police at an Amritsar village on Wednesday.

Police had recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols after the operation.

"We gave a detailed briefing to CM saab about the operation," said Yadav while talking to reporters here after meeting CM Mann.

Efforts being made to eliminate the gangster culture and the drug menace were also reviewed, he said.

This war against gangsters will continue, said Yadav adding, “We will root out gangsters and drugs from the state."

Replying to a question on Goldy Brar, Yadav said a red corner notice has been issued by Interpol against him.

"We are making efforts for his extradition," said Yadav.

After the killing of Moosewala on May 29, Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. The Punjab Police had earlier said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the "mastermind" in Moosewala's killing. The murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

Asked whether the AK-47 rifle, which was recovered from the gangsters, was the same weapon used in killing of Moosewala, the DGP said there is a high degree of possibility for the same.

"But we can say with certainty only after getting its forensic examination," he said.

Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Roopa were part of a module to kill the singer. It is believed that Kusa fired at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle. The two men were in a car that was trailing Moosewala's vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district.

To a question whether these two gangsters wanted to flee to Pakistan, Yadav said it was a matter of investigation. "We will explore all connections," he added.

To a question, Yadav said it was a live encounter while pointing towards the Amritsar operation.

"They fired at police teams with an AK-47 rifle. In self-defence, police fired back. We act as per law," he said. To another query, Yadav said, "We have started a kind of movement. The whole police force has been energised and activated," he added while stressing for public cooperation in ending the gangster culture and the scourge of drugs.

